My son has a few secondhand toys, but he prefers empty cardboard boxes and tupperware containers. And although I did not have a baby shower (my second-least-favorite kind of party, after bridal showers), my book club did sweetly contribute some baby books at one of our gatherings — plus I was able to pilfer quite a few ancient kid-lit tomes from the aforementioned treasure trove of 30-year-old garbage at my mom’s house. My kid isn’t living a deprived, bedtime-story-free life or anything. But all his toys fit in one little basket, and when my family travels — which we do fairly often — we do it with one backpack for the three of us.