Tomi Lahren Fired After Pro-Choice Remarks, Files Lawsuit Against Glenn Beck

Update: In a lawsuit filed today, Lahren is suing her former employer Glenn Beck and The Blaze for alleged wrongful termination because of her pro-choice remarks, BuzzFeed reports. Lahren mentioned her stance on the right to choose in an appearance on The View last month.
"No one told Plaintiff that her statements on the The View were either improper or inappropriate; and, indeed, Plaintiff's point of view is just that — her point of view and freedom of expression," says the lawsuit text, obtained by BuzzFeed. It adds that Lahren was instructed by her employer to "remain silent" on social media:
"She was directed to stay away from her Facebook page and other social media, and she was prohibited from making public comments. Presumably, hoping they could find an exit strategy to sanitize their unlawful conduct."
In a tweet today, Lahren clapped back, writing: "Lay down and play dead really isn't my style."
This story was originally published on March 20, 2017.
Conservative pundit Tomi Lahren has been called a "Kellyanne Conway in training." Over the past few months, she has compared the #BlackLivesMatter movement to the KKK, expressed blatant xenophobia, and still found time to get into an orthography feud with Wale. But there's at least one area in which we agree: Lahren is unapologetically pro-choice, and she said as much on The View last week.
The commentator explained to the show's hosts that, as a Republican and someone who "loves the Constitution," she supports limited government. "So I can’t sit here and be a hypocrite and say I’m for limited government but I think the government should decide what women do with their bodies. I can sit here and say that, as a Republican, and I can say, 'You know what? I’m for limited government, so stay out of my guns, and you can stay out of my body as well.'”
.@TomiLahren explains why she's pro-choice: "Stay out of my guns and you can stay out of my body, as well." pic.twitter.com/0kFXJ7oL9L— The View (@TheView) March 17, 2017
Fair point. Too bad Lahren's employer didn't think so. CNN reports that Glenn Beck's conservative media company The Blaze suspended Lahren's talk show following her pro-choice commentary. "Tomi's show will not be in production this week," The Blaze editor Leon Wolf told CNN.
Glenn Beck issued his own commentary on Lahren's statements on his radio show, saying, "I would disagree that you're a hypocrite if you want limited government and yet you want the government to protect life of the unborn." Because a government that is so far-reaching and all-encompassing that it even encompasses women's internal organs and any fetuses contained therein is...a limited government?
I never thought I'd say this, but I'm with Lahren on this one. And it looks like The View gals are, too.
Thx, Tomi. Just trying to do what my mom taught me: treating all people w respect, regardless of class/color/creed/POLITICS (and, age!!). ;) https://t.co/O9cMOBwayp— Paula Faris (@paulafaris) March 20, 2017
Lahren responded to the initial backlash after her appearance on The View by tweeting, "I have moderate, conservative, and libertarian views. I'm human. I will never apologize, to anyone, for being an independent thinker."
As for her suspension, Lahren told CNN she was unable to comment on the matter — and her Twitter feed is certainly remaining cryptic. Still, we imagine she found some way to make use of the sudden bout of free time. In fact, we like to think she's donating to Planned Parenthood at this very moment. We can dream, right?
No one hunts small deer ? this too shall pass. #mondaymotivation— Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) March 20, 2017
"When people praise you, don't let it go to your head. When people criticize you, don't let it go to your heart." #mondaymotivation— Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) March 20, 2017
So I've got some "me" time tonight. Anything good on TV? ? #TeamTomi— Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) March 20, 2017
