Wale & Tomi Lahren Bring Devastating Insults To Rap Feud

Imagine the humiliation of getting bodied by Wale on a diss track in this, TYOOL, 2017. Notorious racist Tomi Lahren faced just such a fate when the Washington, D.C. rapper dropped "Smile" on his SoundCloud yesterday. "Maybe I should meet Tami Lauren, I'll Lauryn Hill her," he raps. "Train her; she miseducated anyway. Prolly hate the color of my face." Not exactly "Ether," but we have to remember that Lahren is the type of person that considers going on The Daily Show daring. Now, as one does, Lahren took to Twitter to correct Wale about the spelling of her name.
So if you're gonna put someone in a song...diss 'em.. perhaps get their fricken name right next time @Wale— Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) January 4, 2017
Oh, shots fired! Wale had to respond.
My god. Then Tomi had her turn on the mic.
Don't hurt 'em. Meanwhile, a cottage meme popped up of calling Tomi various names different than her own.
@Wale @TomiLahren Tiffany gotta learn to chill out here— Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) January 4, 2017
@JordanUhl @ErickFernandez @Wale @TomiLahren Tori needs to chill— Logan Gill (@LoganGill9) January 4, 2017
@LoganGill9 @JordanUhl @Wale @TomiLahren Tabatha just needs to take a deep breath sometimes.— Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) January 4, 2017
Here's the song, it's fine.
