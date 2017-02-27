During last night's Academy Awards ceremony, director Asghar Farhadi won his second Oscar. This time, it was for his film, The Salesman. Due to President Trump's travel ban, however, Farhadi boycotted the ceremony in a show of quiet protest.
In his stead, Iranian-American astronaut Anousheh Ansari read a powerful statement from the director extolling acceptance and education and denouncing laws that prohibit emigration and tolerance. "My absence is out of respect for the people of my country and the other six countries that have been disrespected by the inhuman law that bans entry of immigrants to the U.S. dividing the world into the 'us' and 'our enemies' category creates fear,” she read.
It was a heartfelt sentiment, but not everyone watching the ceremony seemed to agree. Conservative pundit Tomi Lahren, who many are calling a Kellyanne Conway in training, posted a series of vicious tweets. Many viewers, who noted that this year's ceremony was a statement on diversity and inclusivity, saw Lahren's comments as ignorant and they were happy to let her know that her opinion didn't need to be part of Oscars.
Instead of celebrating the artistry of Farhadi's film, Lahren decided to express ignorance and xenophobia. In fact, Lahren tweeted that Farhadi should stay in Iran. She didn't mention President Trump's travel ban.
Feel free to stay in Iran. I hear it's nice there. Good terror training grounds. #Oscars— Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) February 27, 2017
Her Twitter tirade continued. She included comments on former President Barack Obama's policies in the Middle East and seemed to egg on the Twitterverse. As the night continued, she denounced the ceremony as a celebration of liberal privilege.
Foreign film translation: Iranian filmmakers don't like new POTUS because they're used to former POTUS kissing their behinds. #Oscars— Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) February 27, 2017
Lahrer's tweets prompted some on the social network to apologize on her behalf (and offer up some snark, too). With inaccuracies and ignorance, it seems that Lahren is poised to join her conservative sister Kellyanne's rank and file. And we're sure that wherever she goes, Twitter will be there to let her know that some opinions just aren't welcome.
.@TomiLahren every white person should have to apologize for you honestly idgaf— ܢܘܪܢ (@levantina_) February 27, 2017
@levantina_ @TomiLahren— CRIG (@gregourt) February 27, 2017
Lol. I apologize on behalf of Tomi.
I also apologize on behalf of CIA for dismantling secular democracy in Iran.