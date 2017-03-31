Story from Prom

This Teen Was Banned From Bringing Her Girlfriend To Prom & People Are Furious

Amelia Edelman
Ugh, prom. Just when we thought the institution couldn't possibly get any more sexist and discriminatory, a Florida high school told 17-year-old couple Paula Goodgame and Anjali Persad that they won't be allowed to attend together. But it's cool, it's not like the school waited until a week before prom to tell them or anything. Oh wait, no, that's exactly what the school did.
Goodgame tweeted this morning about the school's last-minute banning of her date, which came via email from her guidance counselor — with possibly the most incongruent smiley face emoticon ever?
"I took the response as a huge surprise because of how rude it was," Goodgame told BuzzFeed. "Especially because it was coming from someone I'm supposed to confide in."
"If she can't go to my prom, then that prom is not worth going to," Goodgame said of Persad. "You're supposed to have that whole 'magical' night with someone special, ya know? It wouldn't be worth it without her."
It looks like Persad feels the same way. And so, apparently does most of Twitter; Goodgame's tweet quickly went viral, and plenty of friends and strangers alike tweeted their support of the couple and their outrage at the school.
Since Goodgame goes to a Catholic school, many tweeters were unsurprised at the homophobia, but Goodgame herself was blindsided.
"There are other gay people at the school, and a couple of the students there have gay parents. No one really expected this to come about, especially me and my friends," she told BuzzFeed. "My family and my best friend's family is Catholic and they're supportive of what I do because they believe in 'love thy neighbor' despite who that 'neighbor' is."
Plus, one astute tweet pointed out that even the Pope encourages inclusivity these days.
Others pointed out that the school guidance counselor could have used a copy editor.
But possibly the best piece of advice was that Goodgame and Persad should just fuck that school and go to prom anyway. Preferably in full Gentlemen Prefer Blondes sequined regalia.
