The singer-songwriter-actress-activist took to Instagram to congratulate her brother Braison on his D&G catwalk show. Oh, the Cyrus clan — is there any celeb job they can't do? "Congrats @braisonccyrus on walking in your 1st runway show," she wrote. "It's never been my little brother's dream to be a model as HE is one of the most talented musicians my ears have ever been given the gift of hearing...BUT it is a Cyrus family trait to try everything once (within reason HA) and to embrace opportunities that encourage you to step out of your comfort zone!"