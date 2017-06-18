Miley Cyrus Isn’t Down With Dolce & Gabbana’s “Politics” & Let The Designers Know It

Amelia Edelman
In the wild world that is the meeting point of fashion and politics, it seems there are two distinct perspectives these days. On one hand, you've got the fashion clan at large: artistic, innovative, progressive, liberal, boundary-pushing, often queer, etc. These are the folks — Zac Posen, Sophie Theallet, Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs, and Derek Lam, to name a few — who are creating and wearing fashions emblazoned with "Black Models Matter" or "Fuck Trump." The ones who are refusing to dress the First Lady.
On the other hand, you've got Dolce and Gabbana, the only major designer label to endorse Melania Trump. D&G has tried to assure us that it's not about politics at all, but that's a tough argument for a fashion brand with that much pro-Trump PR to make. And Miley Cyrus, for one, is not having it.
Advertisement
The singer-songwriter-actress-activist took to Instagram to congratulate her brother Braison on walking in the D&G menswear catwalk show. "Congrats @braisonccyrus on walking in your 1st runway show," she wrote. "It's never been my little brother's dream to be a model as HE is one of the most talented musicians my ears have ever been given the gift of hearing...BUT it is a Cyrus family trait to try everything once (within reason HA) and to embrace opportunities that encourage you to step out of your comfort zone!"
Cyrus could have left it at that, but after all, silence is compliance — so Miley couldn't miss the opportunity to let D&G know she is not a fan of the brand's White House affiliation. "PS D&G, I STRONGLY disagree with your politics...but I do support your company's effort to celebrate young artists & give them the platform to shine their light for all to see!"

Congrats @braisonccyrus on walking in your 1st runway show.... It's never been my little brothers dream to be a model as HE is one of the most talented musicians my ears have ever been given the gift of hearing.... BUT it is a Cyrus family trait to try everything once (within reason HA) and to embrace opportunities that encourage you to step out of your comfort zone! We believe in trying something new everyday! I love you Prince Suga Bear and seriously congratulations on your experience! I am so proud of you always.... From Nashville to Italy! ?❤️?❤️?❤️ PS D&G, I STRONGLY disagree with your politics.... but I do support your company's effort to celebrate young artists & give them the platform to shine their light for all to see!

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

As far as public statements of political disagreement go, this one seems pretty mild — even respectful. Stefano Gabbana, however, didn't seem to think so. The Cut reported that Gabbana commented on Cyrus' post by threatening to sever his brand's relationship with Braison: "For your stupid comment never more work with him."
Gabbana also hit Instagram with his own post. "We are Italian and we don't care about politics and mostly neither about the American one! We make dresses and if you think about doing politics with a post it's simply ignorant," he wrote. "We don't need your posts or comments so next time please ignore us!! #boycottdolcegabbana." He followed that hashtag with plenty of laugh-cry emoji for good measure.
Props to Miley for continuing to #resist even during moments of praise. Let's just hope her comments don't cost Braison his next modelling gig. Though, as yet another multi-hyphenate Cyrus artist, he's probably got plenty of other options.
Advertisement

More from Fashion

R29 Original Series