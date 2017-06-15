The Only Brand To Endorse Melania Would Like To Stay Out Of Politics

Many who have felt the effects of Trump’s policies and rhetoric against immigrants, Muslims, and women would disagree — the decisions and laws coming out of the Trump administration can be devastating, dangerous, and fatal. But the overlap between those people — oftentimes poor and at risk — and Dolce & Gabbana’s customer base seem slim. To Stefano Gabbana’s credit, his personal, unfiltered Instagram contains the kind of racial, regional, and age diversity that many brands pay professional outreach teams to help them recreate, showing women in abayas, bikinis, locs, and wrinkles. But despite the ethnic diversity, these women are part of an elite financial bracket; the most striking thing that connects them is the money to afford the exotic, expensive environments these photos are taken in, and the ability to distance themselves from Trump’s policies that may endanger them. If you consider the privileged world of Dolce & Gabanna executive team and its consumers who are able to afford a $245 shirt, it makes sense that Trump’s policies might have little negative impact on their lives. In other words, engaging with Trump has little to to do with their ability to comfortably and safely live their lives. For them, actual politics can be a-political. The only thing worth boycotting are those who harsh on your ability to have fun.