The photos of the First Lady wearing a series of looks by the label were initially tweeted (and then ‘grammed) eagerly by Stefano Gabbana from his personal account; the Italian luxury house’s Instagram account retweeted the shots. Gabbana’s captions include his retorts toward ”haters" of the brand and people who have urged others to boycott the company. The posts don’t merely note that Melania is wearing the house’s designs, either — they’re unabashedly celebratory. As for the particular ensemble, FLOTUS went with a black lace dress and matching mantilla, which were appropriate sartorial choices for the occasion at hand — a meeting with The Pope.