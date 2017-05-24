Much of the narrative surrounding Melania Trump’s wardrobe has been about which designers deliberately aren’t dressing the First Lady — as well as those whose designs she’s worn, but without any of the breathless press and fanfare that typically comes with the First Lady’s outfit selections. (Melania has also purchased the vast majority of her looks during the campaign trail ,as well as during her time as First Lady, as opposed to designers creating and gifting her pieces.) A few indie brands, like Alice Roi and former Carolina Herrera designer Hervé Pierre, have shared their FLOTUS dressing credits. Now, a major brand has followed suit: On Wednesday, Dolce & Gabbana posted a number of shots of Melania wearing its designs on the brand’s official Instagram account.
The photos of the First Lady wearing a series of looks by the label were initially tweeted (and then ‘grammed) eagerly by Stefano Gabbana from his personal account; the Italian luxury house’s Instagram account retweeted the shots. Gabbana’s captions include his retorts toward ”haters" of the brand and people who have urged others to boycott the company. The posts don’t merely note that Melania is wearing the house’s designs, either — they’re unabashedly celebratory. As for the particular ensemble, FLOTUS went with a black lace dress and matching mantilla, which were appropriate sartorial choices for the occasion at hand — a meeting with The Pope.
The First Lady has worn Dolce & Gabbana on a number of occasions, including for her first official White House portrait, released in April (Stefano Gabbana also posted proudly about that portrait on his personal Instagram account, and also responded to the post's critical commenters.) She also has worn the Italian label for recent trips to Saudi Arabia and Israel in the past week. Stay tuned for the designers will dress FLOTUS next (and, in some cases, again) — and which will subsequently promote it as enthusiastically as Dolce & Gabbana.
