Much of the narrative surrounding Melania Trump’s wardrobe has been about which designers deliberately aren’t dressing the First Lady — as well as those whose designs she’s worn, but without any of the breathless press and fanfare that typically comes with the First Lady’s outfit selections. (Melania has also purchased the vast majority of her looks during the campaign trail ,as well as during her time as First Lady, as opposed to designers creating and gifting her pieces.) A few indie brands, like Alice Roi and former Carolina Herrera designer Hervé Pierre, have shared their FLOTUS dressing credits. Now, a major brand has followed suit: On Wednesday, Dolce & Gabbana posted a number of shots of Melania wearing its designs on the brand’s official Instagram account.