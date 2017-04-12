Despite having dressed Michelle Obama a handful of times during her husband's second term, Siriano explained that it's a totally different situation with the Trumps. "I think for a while, everyone was trying to figure out what to do [with FLOTUS]," he told Time, noting that he himself would probably not be dressing her. "Unfortunately, it really doesn't have anything to do with her, but she is representing what's happening politically and what's happening politically right now is not really good for anyone."