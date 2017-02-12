So much love for these fabulous women! @Iskra @marquitapring @CandiceHuffine #MichelleOlson @karolinakurkova @alessandragl #JocelynCorona pic.twitter.com/PVqsWCSsv3— Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) February 12, 2017
Christian Siriano has become as synonymous with inclusivity has he is with jaw-dropping evening wear. Once again, the designer showed the entire fashion industry what a truly inclusive runway looks like at his fall '17 show. At the Grand Ballroom at the Plaza Hotel, Siriano presented a range of lacquered velvet sets, animal-printed party dresses, and dreamy ball gowns on an equally diverse set of models — diverse in race, in size, and in industry experience. The lineup included women ranging from size 2 to 16, according to Cosmopolitan. Last season, Siriano cast five plus-size models to showcase spring '17; this time around, he not only continued his commitment to inclusivity on the catwalk, but he almost doubled it. Of 53 looks he sent down the runway, 10 were worn by curvy models. Plus, we saw industry veterans like Karolina Kurkova and Alek Wek stride down the carpeted runway alongside up-and-comers like Iskra Lawrence and Jocelyn Corona.
Cheering the models on were an assortment of Siriano's biggest supporters (and muses), including Orange Is The New Black's stars Danielle Brooks, who modeled for the designer's collaboration with Lane Bryant. The actress told The Hollywood Reporter that she loves how Siriano "knows the importance of representation. He understands that all women should be seen and deserve to be dressed and feel beautiful." Siriano's message of inclusivity extended beyond the show's casting: One of the models wore a silky magenta skirt with a black T-shirt printed with the phrase "People Are People." It was actually designed by his husband, Brad Walsh, with the entire proceeds from each one sold going to the ACLU.
I designed this "People Are People" tee seen on @CSiriano's runway. 100% of proceeds go to ACLU. Available now at https://t.co/3NZ4AE3JOa pic.twitter.com/Zc8x9RNZmz— Brad Walsh (@BradWalsh) February 12, 2017
"[The shirt] is about human rights," Siriano told THR. "It's not about politics, it's about supporting everyone. That’s what I thought was important." To echo that sentiment, the models took their final walk down the runway to the tune of Depeche Mode's "People Are People."
Siriano, who has collaborated with plus-size brand Lane Bryant and dressed celebrities like Leslie Jones when others haven't, has made it clear he's committed to designing for all, not just those few who fit the sample size. It's safe to say that with this show, Siriano's done it again.
