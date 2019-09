Christian Siriano has become as synonymous with inclusivity has he is with jaw-dropping evening wear. Once again, the designer showed the entire fashion industry what a truly inclusive runway looks like at his fall '17 show. At the Grand Ballroom at the Plaza Hotel, Siriano presented a range of lacquered velvet sets, animal-printed party dresses, and dreamy ball gowns on an equally diverse set of models — diverse in race, in size, and in industry experience. The lineup included women ranging from size 2 to 16, according to Cosmopolitan . Last season, Siriano cast five plus-size models to showcase spring '17; this time around, he not only continued his commitment to inclusivity on the catwalk, but he almost doubled it. Of 53 looks he sent down the runway, 10 were worn by curvy models. Plus, we saw industry veterans like Karolina Kurkova and Alek Wek stride down the carpeted runway alongside up-and-comers like Iskra Lawrence and Jocelyn Corona.