Christian Siriano's Size-Inclusive Show Is Exactly What The Industry Needs

When I arrived at the Christian Siriano spring/summer 2017 runway show, a father and his daughter had accidentally been seated in my spot — coincidentally, we shared the same last name. As we squeezed together, the precocious young girl talked about wanting to become a fashion designer. Her dad expressed his concerns about the aim for thinness the industry — and runway, in particular — seems to project. I grinned, promising him that not all catwalks were so shockingly homogenous; in fact, the show they would see just minutes later would be an inclusive one.