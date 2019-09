Christian Siriano's Size-Inclusive Show Is Exactly What The Industry Needs

As groundbreaking and important as Siriano’s casting choices were, we’d be remiss not to mention how good the clothing was, too. The designer stuck with a mostly black-and-white color palette (with pops of orange and turquoise sprinkled throughout). Bold stripes, prints, and a polished touch dominated the pieces and a smattering of lacy embellishment and dramatic details rounded out the collection.“The idea was that I wanted to take my customer on a perfect holiday in Capri,” Siriano adds. “I wanted to pack her suitcase for all elements of life, whatever she was doing on holiday. I still wanted it to be modern, though. We looked at a lot of vintage photographs from the '60s and '70s with Jackie Onassis, because she went there every summer, so the ladylike feel was there but in a more playful way.”But beautiful designs can only take you so far. Frankly, we’re bored with the same old formula so many designers seem to adhere to. Plus, so much has changed since Karl Lagerfeld once claimed, “ No one wants to see curvy women on the runway .” By showing his designs on a variety of sizes, shapes, and skin colors, Siriano has proved that it is perfectly possible to consider style and representation. The bar has been raised; now it's time for a runway revolution.