Did you get all that, Ezama? The trolls of the world have spoken, and they are dead-set that showing your daughter (goddaughter, in this case) just how much fun expressive movement can be is somehow going to be detrimental to her...health? In reality, anyone who takes one look at Ezama's career, her badass moves — and her enviable upper-body strength — can see that dancing is anything but detrimental to her wellbeing. And the fact that she's setting an example and passing along a foundation of strength, freedom, creativity, and confidence to this little girl is all the more powerful.