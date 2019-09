Andreja Pejić Blazes Another Trail For Trans Models

Andreja Pejić has been turning heads — and winning hearts — since she was discovered at a McDonald's in Australia at the age of 16. She walked the runway for Gaultier in 2011, in 2015 she became the face of Make Up For Ever as well as the first transgender model to be featured in Vogue , and she closed out 2016 with a gorgeous holiday campaign for Reformation . So what's she up to nowadays? Oh, you know, just kicking ass, blazing trails, breaking barriers, and landing a GQ cover is all.