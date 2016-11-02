Reformation's New Face Is So Refreshing

Reformation's new holiday collection just dropped, and it's filled with all the velvet minidresses, sultry metallic separates, and plunging necklines you could possibly need for your holiday party circuit. But while we're into the clothes, we're more excited about the cool brand's newest campaign star. Andreja Pejic dons these shindig-ready getups — she's the lastest "RefBabe," as the brand dubs its models — in the series of holiday images.



"We are always trying to push the boundaries of what's 'standard' and break fashion stigmas, whether that be through supporting revolutionary production methods or embracing varying body types," Reformation's founder, Yael Aflalo, told Refinery29 of the holiday campaign. "We feel that Andreja embodies a similar message — she is breaking the stigma of what it means to be a top model." It's the first time the eco-minded brand has cast a transgender model to show off its wares.



As for the clothes, they take a tack we don't see all that often when it comes to festive dressing, and we're here for it. The tagline is "have your pie and look hot, too." In other words, the focus is on looks you can breathe, eat, and dance around in, or "party clothes that are actually not uncomfortable," per a release. It's comprised of a handful of dresses, a jumpsuit, a bodysuit, and a coat, and it's stuff you'll likely be integrating into your looks long after donning these for, say, that Secret Santa bash, Hanukkah rager, or to watch the ball drop on NYE.



Prices range from $128 to $248, and you can shop the collection now on Reformation's site. Ahead, check out Pejic making holiday party dressing look incredibly badass — and making history, too.