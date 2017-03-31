Andreja Pejić Blazes Another Trail For Trans Models

Andreja Pejić has been turning heads — and winning hearts — since she was discovered at a McDonald's in Australia at the age of 16. She walked the for Gaultier in 2011, in 2015 she became the face of Make Up For Ever as well as the first transgender model to be featured in Vogue, and she ended 2016 with a gorgeous holiday campaign for Reformation. So what's she up to nowadays? Oh, you know, just blazing trails, breaking down barriers, and landing a GQ cover is all.
Pejić is peering out from behind her tousled mane on the glossy exterior of GQ Portugal's April issue. Both the model and the publication shared the cover shot on Instagram today, teasing the magazine's newsstand release tomorrow. GQ's caption was pretty straightforward ("@andrejapejic for GQ Portugal's April issue, tomorrow on stands"), but Pejić's went a little deeper.
"I'd say this cover represents me getting my long awaited revenge on all those boys who didn't wanna hold hands in public when I was finding out about love for the first time," she wrote, adding the peace sign and cool-smiley-in-sunglasses emoji. Girl, we hear you. And if the best revenge is success, it seems like Pejić is a clear winner in that category.
"However," she added, "all pettiness aside MUITO OBRIGADO to the good peeps at @GQPortugal for the award and this little moment in history. I only hope we can all increase the sorcery in 2017."
More sorcery, more trans visibility, more Andreja Pejić in general — sounds like exactly what 2017 needs. With America's appalling attitudes towards the well-being and safety of so many trans kids, seeing a transgender (albeit a white and feminine-presenting one) powerhouse like Pejić on the cover of a glossy monthly could provide an invaluable glimmer of hope.
So, GQ, how about you put Pejić on your UK cover next, cool? Cool.
