Matthew Perry Reveals His Favorite Chandler Joke Of All Time

There was no '90s-NYC-bestie-sitcom quite as funny as Friends (JK there totally was ), and there was no Friend quite as funny as Chandler Bing. Let's just accept this fact already. Monica was funny/bratty, Joey was funny/dopey, Ross was funny/nerdy, Phoebe was funny/ floopy , and Rachel was...not really that funny actually. But Chandler? Chandler was bratty, dopey, nerdy, floopy, and funny. Seven sitcom dwarves in one!