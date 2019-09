Marie Claire also dropped several other facts about what the show might have been. Apparently, REM's "Shiny Happy People" was almost the theme song, in place of "I'll Be There For You." If that's not weird enough to think about, there's also the fact that none of the cast liked the new song. "No one was really a big fan of that theme song," Aniston said in an appearance on The One Show last year. "Dancing in a fountain felt sort of odd, but we did it."