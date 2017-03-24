It's impossible to imagine anyone other than Matt LeBlanc playing the Joey Tribbiani we know and love. LeBlanc perfectly captured the well-meaning, but often-clueless, actor and all his quirks. A Knicks superfan, an Italian with a neverending appetite, and an avid Baywatch viewer — LeBlanc captured all of Joey's quirks. It seems like no one else could do Joey justice — but LeBlanc almost didn't get the role.