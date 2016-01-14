Lifetime's UnREAL announced earlier this month that it would cast a Black bachelor on Everlasting, the show's spoof of The Bachelor. Now, the network has announced that actor B.J. Britt will play Darius Hill, a "drop-dead gorgeous professional quarterback with a million-dollar smile, sweetness, and swagger," according to Variety.
Everlasting is a show-within-a-show on the scripted series. And even though UnREAL is only entering its second season, it's already accomplishing what the real Bachelor has yet to do. ABC's The Bachelor has never featured a Black bachelor as its star, despite urging from fans and critics.
"There are few things more pressing than this conversation," UnREAL executive producer Sarah Gertrude Shapiro told Variety earlier this month. "I've heard appalling things about race all the time."
This isn't the first time a scripted series has poked fun at the Bachelor franchise's lack of diversity, either. In 2013, Burning Love, a scripted parody series of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, introduced "bachelorette" Julie to four .
According to Variety, UnREAL's second season will start production in March. If you missed the show's first season, it will be streaming on Hulu starting February 3.
