Bachelor in Paradise's next season will be here before you know it — and we finally know who will be starring in the show this year.
On Wednesday, Entertainment Tonight reported that Bachelor star Corinne Olympios will star on Bachelor in Paradise this summer. Joining Olympios are Amanda Stanton and Robby Hayes.
Hayes and Olympios are new to Paradise. Hayes starred on The Bachelorette during JoJo Fletcher's season, while Olympios starred on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor. It's not clear whether Hayes' roommate, former Bachelorette star Chase McNary, will also be headed to Paradise, ET noted.
But this isn't Stanton's first time on the show. She starred on the series last summer, and her relationship with Josh Murray led to the couple's engagement. But they eventually called the relationship off in December.
"He's not trying to get back with me. I'm not trying to get back with him," Stanton said of Murray last month during an ET Facebook Live interview. "I think we've both moved on."
Raven Gates, who starred alongside Olympios on Viall's Bachelor season, confirmed in March that she'd be headed to Paradise, too. Aspiring dolphin trainer Alexis Waters, along with Corinne's alleged rival, Taylor Nolan, are reportedly joining the season as well, according to ET.
ET reports that Paradise will start filming in the next few weeks and that some Bachelor Nation members are already heading to Mexico. Still, ABC hasn't officially confirmed any Paradise casting news. We're still waiting to see who might be headed to Mexico from the current Bachelorette season, too — maybe a trip to Paradise would give DeMario a fresh start?
