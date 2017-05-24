Amanda Stanton & Josh Murray Are Never, Ever Getting Back Together

The Josh Murray and Amanda Stanton saga has been playing out since their December split last year, after they got engaged on the summer show Bachelor in Paradise (which I affectionately call "cake by the ocean"). In February, though, Stanton and Murray were spotted kissing, propelling rumors that they had reconciled. Then, things got nasty: Murray's personal assistant claimed that the 31-year-old called the cops on his former fiancée in a verbal altercation involving Stanton's car, a gift from Murray. For a couple that was engaged for barely three months, the tales were intense. According to the 26-year-old mother of two, though, their story is finally over.
"He's not trying to get back with me. I'm not trying to get back with him," Stanton said in a Facebook Live interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I think we've both moved on."
Part of the reason Murray and Stanton continue to inspire rumors of reconciliation is their continued involvement with Bachelor Nation, a notoriously insular community with a habit of inside hookups. (Most recently, fans wondered if Bach Nation citizens Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti were in a relationship.) Stanton and Murray are frequently at the same events, hanging out with their fellow ex-Bachelor contestants.
"We've seen each other a couple times [since the breakup]," Stanton added. "I think that's just kind of bound to happen when you're both part of the Bachelor family."
Since Stanton and Murray have respective "squads" within Bachelor Nation, it's inevitable that the two continue to cross paths. For example, Stanton and her best friend Lauren Bushnell, who recently broke off her engagement with Bachelor Ben Higgins, attended the Stagecoach Music Festival in May. (Stanton also told ET that she and Bushnell are starting a boutique together.) Murray and his chums Chase McNary, Jef Holm and Robert Hunter, also appeared at Stagecoach. Stanton and Murray did indeed run into each at the festival, as E! Online reported at the time, but let's reiterate: They're not getting back together. A public meetup does not a reconciliation make.
"It's funny because sometimes these articles will come out, or I'll get asked about them, and I literally have no idea who these sources are or where they're getting their information," a bewildered Stanton explained. Watch the full Facebook Live interview, below.
