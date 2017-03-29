The story of Josh Murray and Amanda Stanton's crumbled relationship is getting a lot stranger and scarier. Murray's personal assistant Hayley Watts confirmed to In Touch Weekly that on March 20, Murray called the cops on Stanton. (Yes, we're going to gloss over the equally bizarre revelation that Murray, in fact, employs a personal assistant.) Watts said she was present during the shocking hour-long incident when police went to to 26-year-old Stanton's home to seize the car that Murray, 32, had bought her back in October, while they were still together.
Murray was allegedly demanding a $30,000 payback for the Audi he gave Stanton, whom he met on Bachelor In Paradise last summer. But his fiancée told Murray they would figure the situation out when she returned from vacation, a source said to In Touch. "But instead of waiting any longer, he called the police the day she got home!" the source explained. Stanton had no other car to use.
Stanton's ex-husband Nick Buonfiglio told In Touch that Murray's behavior was "horrible" and "shows Josh’s true character." Buonfiglio said he helped Stanton purchase another car the day after the incident so that she could drive her two young daughters to an from school.
In January, Stanton confirmed that she and Murray split up in December 2016. "There [are] things that you just can't work on and things that you just know aren’t going to work out in the long run," she told ET. "He moved across the country to live with us and I think, at the end of the day, we’re just very different people and things just didn’t work out."
But last month, reports of PDA between the pair (and a cryptic tweet from Murray) told a different story. When asked about alleged photos of their PDA, Murray only said he and Stanton were reconnecting in some capacity. "We're trying to deal with stuff in a more private manner now, obviously, and we just kind of want people to respect that," he told ET. "Especially because it's a tough situation with the kids, and we don't want to kind of fully dive into anything, because we're thinking about them as well."
Murray revealed that they pair had a nice dinner together after "running into each other" while he was in Orange County attending a friend's event. "This is the first time I've seen her in a while...You know, we just had long conversations. They were conversations that needed to be had." He added, "Whenever we're together, especially outside of the show and outside all the drama, it's always been a good relationship."
You know, except for the whole calling the cops on your ex to repossess a car you bought her part.
