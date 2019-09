Are Josh Murray & Amanda Stanton Back Together?

Bachelor in Paradise alums Josh Murray and Amanda Stanton may have hit a rocky patch , but it looks like the two could be back together. The two reality TV stars called off their engagement in January, saying that they were going to go their own separate ways. Then, it seemed that things were getting hot and heavy again between the two. People reports that they were together in Los Angeles — and the PDA was strong . If Murray's Twitter account is any indication, the couple may be giving the relationship one more shot.