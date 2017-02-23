Are Josh Murray & Amanda Stanton Back Together?

Bachelor in Paradise alums Josh Murray and Amanda Stanton may have hit a rocky patch, but it looks like the two could be back together. The two reality TV stars called off their engagement in January, saying that they were going to go their own separate ways. Then, it seemed that things were getting hot and heavy again between the two. People reports that they were together in Los Angeles — and the PDA was strong. If Murray's Twitter account is any indication, the couple may be giving the relationship one more shot.
"Crazies stick with crazies #breakovermorepackingtodo," Murray tweeted.
Crazies stick with crazies #breakovermorepackingtodo— Josh Allan Murray (@JoshAllanMurray) February 23, 2017
After their time on Bachelor In Paradise and the couple's subsequent engagement, Murray and Stanton were living together in Irvine, CA. His tweet indicates that he had moved out — at least partially. The hashtag he added may be a clue that he's ready to return to the home that he shared with Stanton and her two daughters.
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Murray said that the two had a "great dinner" together. They're still speaking, too, so things are definitely civil. He added that they are "trying to deal with stuff in a more private manner now."
"We just kind of want people to respect that, especially because it's a tough situation with the kids," he added. "We don’t want to kind of fully dive into anything, because we’re thinking about them as well."
Yes, the engagement is still off, but if Murray really is moving back in, it could be a step towards a full-on reconciliation. Stanton has remained quiet on the situation.
