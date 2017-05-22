Are Ben Higgins & Ashley Iaconetti Secretly Dating?

There may be more drama in Bachelor paradise: Has Ben Higgins already moved on so shortly after announcing his breakup with Lauren Bushnell?Only a few days after Higgins dropped the bomb that he would, in fact, not be marrying his fiancée, the Bachelor alum was spotted with season 19's Ashley Iaconetti at a concert. We already know how much Bachelor Nation likes to keep things in the community, so is this another instance of contestants finding love in all the same places?
According to Iaconetti, no. The 29-year-old spoke to Us Weekly about the rumors and says there's nothing going on between the reality show alums.
"Totally just friends!" she insisted. "We went with our podcast manager at iHeart and other friends."
Another reason you may have been seeing the duo out in about is thanks to their upcoming podcast, Ben and Ashley: Almost Famous. The two are working with iHeart Radio to drop the project Tuesday, May 23.
As far as Higgins is concerned, he's still in mourning. Both parties took the breakup pretty hard, and now Higgins has to adjust back to single life.
"My house and I are feeling very similar: sad, mourning, a little empty," Higgins told Iacoonetti in a clip from their upcoming podcast, according to People. "And so I feel like this is a bonding time for my house and I. In all seriousness, it's really sad. It's hard to look around my house now and know that she's not going to be there."
"I'm looking at Ben's phone right now and there's a picture of what his family room looks like right now, after Lauren moved all her stuff out," Iaconetti said in the clip. "And because it's technically her furniture, she basically took it all, except for one mirror on the wall... It just screams heartbroken."
At least Higgins has friends (just friends) like Iaconetti to help him through this change.
