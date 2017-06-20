While allegations of misconduct caused ABC to halt production on Bachelor In Paradise's fourth season, we still don't know too many specifics. We do know that the incident involved Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson, and that a producer filed a third party complaint after witnessing the two contestants, who were heavily under the influence, participate in a sexual act. This suggests that the two were allegedly too intoxicated to give consent, but both sides are maintaining their innocence.
Raven Gates, who appeared on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor and was slated to be a fellow contestant of this season of Bachelor In Paradise, has her own thoughts. Although she's been known as a close friend of Olympios', she's taken to Twitter to defend Jackson, and says race is the root of all this backlash.
Advertisement
After a fan tweeted at the star saying it's "really sick" how she was treating Olympios, Gates fired back, suggesting that nobody knows the real story unless they were there.
"Do you 'care' to know the TRUTH?" she asked. "Or would you like to keep villainizing an innocent man?"
Another fan accused the 25-year-old of "contributing to a culture that makes it nearly impossible to convict rapists."
Gates' response? "You're contributing to the culture of accusing African American men of a crime they didn't commit."
Gates also had some harsh words for Olympios, who she accused of being on "E! News every night via her lawyer smearing a man's name and producers that love her."
She also takes things a step further, insinuating that Olympios isn't being truthful about her accusations towards Jackson.
"Do you see the injustice towards women who are truly sexually abused when girls who weren't claim that they were??" Gates tweeted. "Guess not."
"I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production," she said, adding, "As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality. As I pursue the details and facts surrounding that night and the immediate days after, I have retained a group of professionals to ensure that what happened on June 4 comes to light and I can continue my life, including hiring an attorney to obtain justice and seeking therapy to begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma stemming from that evening."
Advertisement
Jackson's lawyer, on the other hand, says his client is the victim. "This has caused a lot of trauma — both physical and emotional injury," Walter Mosley told Variety. "It’s been difficult for DeMario and his family. He’s a celebrity for all the wrong reasons."
This story is far from over.
Advertisement