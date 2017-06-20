Bachelor In Paradise is the reality show with no rules, so it's not all that surprising that the ongoing BIP fallout is a little off-the-rails. It seems nearly everyone involved wants to speak on the subject of what occurred in Mexico in early June, although it's still very unclear as to what actually happened. As Amy Kaufman, a film writer for the LA Times pointed out on Twitter, contestants Raven Gates and Jasmine Goode can't stop Tweeting about the whole ordeal.
Kaufman shared a series of screenshots of Goode and Gates responding to a Hollywood Life tweet about Corinne Olympios. The publication shared an article alleging Olympios had "multiple bruises" and a "busted knee" after the night of the incident. (Supposedly, the Miami native was very inebriated, as contestants on Bachelor In Paradise tend to be.)
"Not true at all. We actually fell together when she scraped her knee & I scraped my elbow...
#rocks #Facts," Goode wrote in response.
"And you both went to the medic," Gates piped in. She added, "Because they are ALWAYS concerned for our safety and well-being. #facts"
When Twitter user — not a member of Bachelor Nation — wrote back to say that Gates and Goode should "stand by" Olympios as she takes on ABC and the production company, Gates said simply, "We stood by her the whole night." (See the full exchange, below.)
Gates, along with Goode and a few of her fellow Bachelor In Paradise counterparts, continues to paint Olympios as the villain in this situation. When a fan wrote to the Hoxie, Arkansas native, to defend Olympios, Gates replied, "But where [sic] you there? ... nope." The user, @chelsiebby_, has supposedly blocked Gates on Twitter since the exchange.
Goode herself has already spoken directly to the press. "The day of the incident under investigation, Corinne did not display any change in behavior from what was observed by the cast on her season of The Bachelor," Goode told E! News. ""Corinne forced herself on three male cast members, when they were unable to consent, in addition to engaging with DeMario."
The story continues to unspool.
