Another day, another shocking development in the increasingly messy story of last week's Bachelor In Paradise set incident between Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson that shut down production on the series. The series halted filming in Mexico and sent the cast home after a producer filed a complaint with the production company, alleging misconduct and questioning if Olympios was too inebriated to consent to a sexual encounter with Jackson. The details of what exactly happened are hazy amidst conflicting reports. And now, we're getting another version of events from someone who says she was there — and it's a wildly different story from what we've heard thus far.
Bachelor in Paradise contestant Jasmine Goode, who appeared on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor alongside Olympios, gave a bombshell statement to E! News accusing Olympios of being the sexual aggressor — against three different men, not including Jackson. "The day of the incident under investigation, Corinne did not display any change in behavior from what was observed by the cast on her season of The Bachelor," Goode said in her statement to E! News. "Corinne forced herself on three male cast members, when they were unable to consent, in addition to engaging with DeMario," Goode said. "After the incident everything seemed fine. There was no mention about being hurt. However, when producers tried to cut her off from drinking, she got upset and said, 'Watch, watch what I'm gonna do.'"
This is in complete opposition to the statement Olympios gave earlier this week via her new high-powered team of experts, in which she called herself a victim and said that she is seeking out the facts about the night she does not remember. Marty Singer, the attorney to the stars that Olympios hired this week (along with heavyweight Hollywood PR rep Stan Rosenfeld), told E! News that there are multiple parties verifying Olympios' version of events. "Several cast members and producers have come forward confirming the facts disclosed by my client," he said. "If nothing improper occurred on the set of Bachelor in Paradise, why was the production shut down within two days of production?" He reasoned, "Shutting down production of a television series is almost unheard of. The investigation and subsequent shutting down of the series was initiated based on complaints made by producers on the set of Bachelor in Paradise."
Goode also rejected the idea that the production crew is in any way to blame for facilitating the situation, an allegation former BIP participant Chad Johnson put forth this week. "The cast is not encouraged or forced to engage in any behaviors or to drink alcohol," Goode claimed, adding, "Producers check in to make sure the cast is comfortable and accommodate to the needs requested."
