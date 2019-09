This is in complete opposition to the statement Olympios gave earlier this week via her new high-powered team of experts, in which she called herself a victim and said that she is seeking out the facts about the night she does not remember. Marty Singer, the attorney to the stars that Olympios hired this week (along with heavyweight Hollywood PR rep Stan Rosenfeld), told E! News that there are multiple parties verifying Olympios' version of events. "Several cast members and producers have come forward confirming the facts disclosed by my client," he said. "If nothing improper occurred on the set of Bachelor in Paradise, why was the production shut down within two days of production?" He reasoned, "Shutting down production of a television series is almost unheard of. The investigation and subsequent shutting down of the series was initiated based on complaints made by producers on the set of Bachelor in Paradise."