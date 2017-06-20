After almost a week and a half of rampant speculation, Bachelor In Paradise has resolved the investigation into alleged misconduct, and will resume filming. So, the contestants will return to Mexico (ostensibly), and get back to sipping margaritas and sneering at each other. But will Corinne Olympios be there? It's unclear what's going to happen to the Bachelor Nation villain now that the case is closed.
Last we heard, Olympios, 24, had hired Hollywood lawyer Marty Singer and publicist Stan Rosenfield to defend her during the growing Bachelor In Paradise scandal.
In a statement to TMZ, the reality television personality claimed the title of victim. She said, "I am a victim and...I have retained a group of professionals to ensure that what happened on June 4 comes to light and I can continue my life." Olympios is — or was? — seemingly in lawsuit mode, ready to sue ABC, the producers, and Demario Jackson for misconduct on the set of Bachelor In Paradise.
Now that the investigation has closed, the veracity of Olympios's statement has come into question. Contestant Raven Gates asserted on Twitter that her castmate had been purposefully "smearing" the name of Demario Jackson, the contestant who was accused of allegedly engaging in inappropriate contact with Olympios on set. Many online have speculated that Olympios hired the lawyer and publicist purely for publicity. Others theorize that, realizing she'd just had sex on camera, she just wanted to change the narrative of the interaction. It's impossible to discern Olympios's motive in this whole ordeal unless, that is, she returns to paradise.
Ostensibly, the cast who was originally flown out of Mexico will all return for the show. This includes (but is not limited to) Astrid Loch, Kristina Schulman, Alexis Waters, Derek Peth, Jasmine Goode, Iggy Rodriguez, Diggy Moreland, Robby Hayes, and Nick Benvenutti. Loch Tweeted today, just after news broke, "So is it safe for me to leave work today?" Goode retweeted ABC's statement with a heart. Schulman wrote, "Summer 2017 is back" and Peth gave a cryptic, "I'm in a glass case of emotion..."
So is it safe for me to leave work today? #BachelorInParadise #BIP4— Astrid Loch (@astrid_loch) June 20, 2017
summer 2017 is back ? #BachelorInParadise https://t.co/wuyEuaNtjc— Kristina Schulman (@kristinaschulma) June 20, 2017
In contrast, Olympios's social media has been radio silent. She has not tweeted since before filming, and her last Instagram is from June 8, a glamour shot in her home in Miami. She has yet to release a statement on the outcome of the investigation. Based on the social media rejoicing going on around her, it would seem that Olympios may actually be tucking herself away from the limelight.
At the same time, she's a Bachelor Nation villain, and this particular franchise is very forgiving of its enemies. It's Bachelor In Paradise. Last summer, Chad Johnson soiled himself on the beach. This summer, anything can happen, it seems.
