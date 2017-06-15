DeMario Jackson Is Now Unemployed & In Hiding

It's only been four days since the first whispers of misconduct on the set of Bachelor In Paradise made headlines, but so much has happened. Ultimately, it is still unclear exactly what took place between Corinne Olympios, who appeared on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor, and DeMario Jackson, who appeared on Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette, but it is being repeatedly reported that there was a lot of alcohol involved in whatever happened at the reality show house in Mexico on June 4.
Jackson, who is at the forefront of the allegations, spoke to Entertainment Tonight on June 14 and expressed his desire for "the tapes" of him with Olympios to be released. He claims they will clear up any allegations of misconduct against him. But until that happens, he says his "character has been assassinated." Now, he says he is in hiding at a family member's home in Southern California and has also been fired from his job as an executive recruiter, which he held prior to appearing on The Bachelorette. "My character has been assassinated, my family name has been drug through the mud,” Jackson told Inside Edition. “The only thing I want is for the truth to come out. I feel like the truth will be able to come out in those videos."
Olympios has released a statement on her end, too, under the counsel of a reputable legal team. On June 14 she told TMZ: "I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production. As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality." She added that she is "seeking therapy to begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma stemming from that evening."
