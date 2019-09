DeMario Jackson Is Now Unemployed & In Hiding

Jackson, who is at the forefront of the allegations, spoke to Entertainment Tonight on June 14 and expressed his desire for "the tapes" of him with Olympios to be released. He claims they will clear up any allegations of misconduct against him. But until that happens, he says his "character has been assassinated." Now, he says he is in hiding at a family member's home in Southern California and has also been fired from his job as an executive recruiter, which he held prior to appearing on The Bachelorette. "My character has been assassinated, my family name has been drug through the mud,” Jackson told Inside Edition. “The only thing I want is for the truth to come out. I feel like the truth will be able to come out in those videos."