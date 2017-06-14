When I first heard the news, I was deeply disappointed in DeMario. I expected him to know "the rule" — the one all Black Americans are taught from a very young age: We have to work twice as hard for half as much. He never should have been in the pool with a drunk, naked white girl, I thought. He never should have assumed that the producers and their voyeuristic cameras would exculpate him from headlines like these. He should have known better. I thought all of these things. I know it’s not fair. DeMario should be just as entitled to drunken debauchery in Mexico as the next Bachelorette reject. It sucks. But as too many of us know, that’s just the way it is.