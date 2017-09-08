Arie Luyendyk’s Ex Praised His Skills In The Bedroom & I’m Ready For His Season Now

Like it or not, Arie Luyendyk is the next Bachelor. However, if you're skeptical, Courtney Robertson has some details that might just change your mind. Robertson, who won season 16 of The Bachelor before later breaking up with Ben Flajnik, went on to have a fling with Luyendyk (who competed in season 8 of The Bachelorette) that she wrote about in her 2014 memoir I Didn’t Come Here to Make Friends: Confessions of a Reality Show Villain. People reports that Luyendyk is more than just "The Kissing Bandit" — he also has a reputation in the bedroom as well.
In the memoir, Robertson remembers when Luyendyk came over to comfort her after her breakup.
"He brought over takeout from Postino and two bottles of Brassfield’s Eruption wine and we closed the blinds," she wrote in an excerpt published by the outlet. "After we ate, we sat in the backyard talking."
She learned all about how he joined the franchise, and he even admitted that he thought she was his "dream babe" the moment he saw her on TV.
"He was rewarded for that touching story with a make out session that lasted for what seemed like an eternity," the story continues. "Though he is an expert at lip locking, known among fans of the show as the Kissing Bandit, I was getting hot and bothered, and needed more. 'Arie, I feel like I’m in high school. I can’t just keep making out with you.'"
They made their way to the bedroom for "what can only be described as the best sex I’ve ever had," she wrote. "Why was it so good you ask? Arie’s incredibly passionate and utilizes his entire body in his lovemaking. And he knows exactly what positions make a woman comfortable and satisfied."
If women weren't scrambling to audition to be a contestant already, they certainly will be now.
