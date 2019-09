Arie Luyendyk’s Ex Praised His Skills In The Bedroom & I’m Ready For His Season Now

Like it or not, Arie Luyendyk is the next Bachelor . However, if you're skeptical, Courtney Robertson has some details that might just change your mind. Robertson, who won season 16 of The Bachelor before later breaking up with Ben Flajnik, went on to have a fling with Luyendyk (who competed in season 8 of The Bachelorette ) that she wrote about in her 2014 memoir I Didn’t Come Here to Make Friends: Confessions of a Reality Show Villain. People reports that Luyendyk is more than just "The Kissing Bandit" — he also has a reputation in the bedroom as well.