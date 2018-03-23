"Good luck with your vagina." That's when Catherine Avery (Debbie Allen) and Webber (James Pickens, Jr.) found out that Jackson (Jesse Williams) and Maggie (Kelly McCreary) are hooking up. It's also the first of multiple amazing one-liners in this episode, far too numerous to keep track of (but "anal glide" and "it's like reading Hemingway, dear" were both snort laughers for me). Natch, they have to have a full-on family fight before they can get to the heart of the issue: Catherine is afraid this is going to jeopardize her relationship with Webber. With that we jump back to the team's revolutionary vaginal procedure, created in conjunction with and performed on Dr. Michelle Velez (Candis Cayne) from the reality show innovation with a $5M jackpot episode.
I personally feel as excited to see Laura San Giacomo guest starring on this episode as Bailey is to see her character, a badass astronaut named Marge who is building a time machine so she can go to the future. And those grey streaks she's rocking are very her character from The Stand! Naturally, they pop her into CAT scan to see if she's got a brain tumor. I love watching physics nerd Bailey explain how theoretical time travel works to everyone in the room. As Bailey says, "she was bat crap crazy, and she was a genius," so of course, she died on the table due to internal bleeding. Nevertheless she persisted, in name: Bailey decides to name her colonoscopy device The Trailblazer in honor of Marge.
Arizona (Jessica Capshaw) does a take your daughter to work day, only to totally freak her daughter out. She's treating a pregnant mom who may go into very early labor whose son, who is near in age to her daughter Sofia, keeps having seizures that cause him to laugh involuntarily. Sofia is going to be in therapy over this for years. Karev (Justin Chambers) and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) treat him, finding a benign tumor growing in his head. Amelia uses that as an analogy to explain to her "no strings" hookup, Hunt (Kevin McKidd) that their marriage never stood a chance because his "in the background love" for "really good friend" Teddy (Kim Raver) was their benign tumor. It sounds callous when I write it like that, but at the moment it is perfect. Hunt seems to think so too, as he takes a cab to find Teddy and live out his love for her. And Arizona promises to take the next day off so she and Sofia can find an adventure.
I'm starting to think they're going to write Kepner (Sarah Drew) off the show by way of a nervous breakdown. She full-on tortures the interns during Hunt's trauma training and enjoys every moment of it. She is a full-on demon until Casey (Alex Blue Davis) the intern tricks her away with a fake page and tells her he did it because the greatest threat to all their (fake) patients is her. It causes her to rehash her Personal Jesus moment and DAMN SHE CRACKS. It wasn't tequila that bottoms her out but an intern! I feel like I lost a bet. And its safe to assume the interns just learned a valuable lesson about not drinking with Kepner. Jackson pulls her into a supply closet for a come to Jesus moment. She fights it hard by trying to turn his shoulder to cry on into a make-out session. Shades of Jackson being a single parent in the future when she storms out. She loses it by herself later, while putting the dummies together. This crazy train isn't finished careening off the tracks just yet.
