I'm starting to think they're going to write Kepner (Sarah Drew) off the show by way of a nervous breakdown. She full-on tortures the interns during Hunt's trauma training and enjoys every moment of it. She is a full-on demon until Casey (Alex Blue Davis) the intern tricks her away with a fake page and tells her he did it because the greatest threat to all their (fake) patients is her. It causes her to rehash her Personal Jesus moment and DAMN SHE CRACKS. It wasn't tequila that bottoms her out but an intern! I feel like I lost a bet. And its safe to assume the interns just learned a valuable lesson about not drinking with Kepner. Jackson pulls her into a supply closet for a come to Jesus moment. She fights it hard by trying to turn his shoulder to cry on into a make-out session. Shades of Jackson being a single parent in the future when she storms out. She loses it by herself later, while putting the dummies together. This crazy train isn't finished careening off the tracks just yet.