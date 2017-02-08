On Tuesday night, the Senate voted to silence Sen. Elizabeth Warren after she voiced her opposition to Sen. Jeff Sessions' nomination to attorney general. During her turn to speak, Warren read a letter written by Coretta Scott King, the widow of Martin Luther King Jr., who was opposed to Sessions' nomination to federal judge back in the 1980s. That didn't sit well with Majority Leader Mitch McConell. So he invoked an antiquated rule to prevent Warren from making any further commentary related to Sessions. "She was warned. She was given an explanation," McConnell said. "Nevertheless, she persisted." Little did he know that his words would quickly became a rallying cry in support of Warren. #ShePersisted and #ShePersists have been trending on Twitter since last night. Twitter users shared McConnell's own words alongside pictures of amazing women who made history by refusing to be silenced — everyone from Harriet Tubman to Rosa Parks to Malala Yousafzai. There were also quite a few references to a certain fictional princess/rebel/general who took down an empire. #ShePersisted is a reminder that when women push forward against all odds, they have the power to change the world. And that's pretty effing inspiring. Some of the best tweets, below.
"She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted." pic.twitter.com/OWlHetQX0C— Tom Taylor (@TomTaylorMade) February 8, 2017
"She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted."#ShePersisted #HarrietTubman #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/JLa06IOhxs— Heather Matarazzo (@HeatherMatarazz) February 8, 2017
“She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted.” pic.twitter.com/wx4EwYWx7o— Shannon Carey (@scmaestra) February 8, 2017
“She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted." pic.twitter.com/fj3G5ZMiQ1— John Aravosis (@aravosis) February 8, 2017
She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted. pic.twitter.com/ebXJRX23Re— Marc (@MarcSnetiker) February 8, 2017
