Warren Silenced As She Decries Sessions’ Racism On Senate Floor

Flagging— Elizabeth Warren was silenced by McConnell tonight for reading the words of Coretta Scott King while speaking out against Sessions pic.twitter.com/ctXrge5Si0— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 8, 2017
Tonight on the Senate floor, I tried to speak about why @SenatorSessions is totally unfit to serve as Attorney General.— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 8, 2017
I spoke out about @SenatorSessions – until @SenateMajLdr McConnell decided to silence me. https://t.co/qbty7x0iLl— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 8, 2017
I will not be silent about a nominee for AG who has made derogatory & racist comments that have no place in our justice system.— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 8, 2017
I will not be silent while the Republicans rubber stamp an AG who will never stand up to the @POTUS when he breaks the law.— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 8, 2017
Tonight @SenateMajLdr silenced Mrs King's voice on the Sen floor - & millions who are afraid & appalled by what's happening in our country.— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 8, 2017
RT now if you believe it is wrong for the GOP to silence @SenWarren for trying to read a letter from Coretta Scott King. #LetLizSpeak— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) February 8, 2017
This just happened: @SenateGOP censured @senwarren for reading letter from Coretta Scott King. Unbelievable. RT if you agree: #LetLizSpeak!— Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) February 8, 2017
.@SenateMajLdr won't #LetLizSpeak because he can't deny what Coretta Scott King had to say about Senator Sessions #StopSessions pic.twitter.com/pS1l6CklTJ— Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) February 8, 2017
This is unreal. Senate Republicans have ruled that any Democrat that criticizes Sessions' record will be stripped of the right to speak. https://t.co/At5fqUkVWF— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 8, 2017
I am speaking later tonight. I will be talking about Sessions' record. With gusto. Go ahead and rule me out of order. https://t.co/CL30xHQbM2— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 8, 2017