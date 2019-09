The main event tonight, however, is Kepner (Sarah Drew) coming to terms with her growing crisis of faith . She faces off against Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Jackson (Jesse Williams ) while treating a rabbi with a fluke case of TEN, which causes his skin to separate from his body as part of an allergic reaction to antibiotics that the chief subscribed. As part of the disease, he is in a huge amount of pain, but he tells Kepner he'd rather not have any pain meds or tubes. Bailey is, of course, pacing around to see how he's doing but Kepner won't let her come into the room. When the rabbi figures this out, it becomes Kepner's spiritual advisor. It's an interesting direction for God (or the writer's room) to work on her because his impertinence probably isn't something she'd put up with from a man of her faith given the crisis she's in. His wise old man persona works its magic on Kepner, in a way that Jackson and Hunt confronting her before this couldn't. She bawls as they talk and as he dies in enormous pain. English needs a word for heartbreaking but beautiful. Kepner beatifically tells Bailey that the rabbi forgave her and seemed at peace with the idea that she won't ever know the will of God. So is it back to the old Kepner now?