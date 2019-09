During all of this, Karev's flashbacks show us he was in gross anatomy with Maggie, and she was a little weird. They took a corpse's heart to bury it together (and she had a crush on him), and yet they have never remembered knowing each other before this, so that's a bit forced. As for Karev and Wilson's first love flashbacks, they end up showing us the couple's existential anxieties that kick off because of her desire to leave Seattle and explore some of the freedom she has now that her abusive ex is out of the picture . She starts applying for fellowships which trigger Karev to remember how his first love cruelly rejected him. For Wilson, the memories are of a first love which she couldn't stop herself from running from. Amid a sea of candles in their exposed brick loft, these two screw-ups get engaged. It's the perfect combo for the viewer: relationship and real estate jealousy.