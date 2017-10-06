Meredith decides to spend the day with her therapist, who has come in after a blood clot, because that’s a thing the chief of surgery can just do when they’re having a bad day. Totally reasonable, not at all bizarre. He is the guy who helped her get over Derek, so she runs all the Riggs stuff by him and a few red flags quickly fly up the flagpole. Interestingly, when Riggs pops in to talk about his treatment plan, he doesn’t disclose his relationship with Meredith and says they’re “old friends.”