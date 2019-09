Let’s start with the tumor. Amelia asks her toxic white male teacher, Tom Koracick (Greg Germann) to treat her and after he’s done filling the room with l’air du douche, he drops a harsh truth bomb on her. She can’t operate because this tumor is pushing down on the part of her brain that makes plans. You can almost see the knife going through her heart as he tells her, “You are not of sound mind now, and you haven’t been for years.” FOR YEARS! That’s not going to make this news easier to break to Meredith or Bailey (Chandra Wilson), and it’s going to have her second-guessing everyone who has died in one of her surgeries FOR YEARS. Naturally, she starts ordering DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) to pull old files, while Koracick grills Webber (James Pickens Jr.), asking if they didn’t notice her acting obsessive. Cue guilty looks all around.