Wine is equal parts delicious and overwhelming. For every household name, there are thousands of smaller producers, with more popping up every year. Even if you have a handle on what you like from your own wine store, drop in on a new wine store or glance at a restaurant menu, and you can be thrown into confusion once the familiar options disappear.
With the sheer variety of wine available, it can be hard to feel like you can ever amass enough knowledge to confidently buy a new bottle. And, truth be told, we aren't really looking to be wine snobs, just people competent at buying wine without spending a fortune. So rather than trying to find out what years had too much rain in France, we asked wine experts about the ways cheap wine can be made the right way, without sacrificing flavor.
Ahead, five totally legit ways wine makers can and do save big on production — and pass those savings on to you. As it turns out, we don't need to fear wine that ships in a box after all.
Just one quick note: when talking about the vast world of wine, there will always be exceptions to every rule, so when in doubt, don't be afraid to ask at your local store if you still have questions. And, when all else fails, buy the wine and try it — it's one of our favorite ways to have an adventure without leaving the dining room table.