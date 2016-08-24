Chloë Sevigny, Kristen Stewart & More To Direct Short Films For New R29 Series, ShatterBox Anthology
You could spend all day critiquing the media for the lack of compelling content created by and starring women. But why not put the kind of female-centric work you want to see out there in the world?
R29 announced an exciting lineup of more than a dozen original video series at the 2016 NewFronts presentation. Creative young minds like America Ferrera and Kristen Stewart are among the collaborators on these new R29 Originals — focusing on everything from pop culture and sex to sports and global social issues, in both scripted and unscripted shows and shorts.
“Refinery29 aims to rally our community of strong, outspoken, and confident women to harness the strength, passion, and empathy that fuels them," says R29 Chief Content Officer Amy Emmerich. "We are proud to be collaborating with award-winning talent to create a slate of female-focused content that showcases what it is to be powerful in a nontraditional way.”
Stewart and fellow actresses Chloë Sevigny and Gabourey Sidibe are collaborating with R29 on one of the more ambitious showcases for female talent, ShatterBox Anthology — a series of 12 short films from women directors, writers, and animators. It will launch this summer with Sevigny’s directorial debut, Kitty. Stewart and Sidibe are also among the women trying their hand at directing with short movies titled Water and A Tale of Four Women, respectively.
Women accounted for only 13% of the directors on the 700 top grossing films in 2014 — and only 7% of the top 250 films. Refinery29 wants to change this by giving 12 female directors a chance to claim their power. Our message to Hollywood? You can't win without women. Watch new films every month on Refinery29.com/Shatterbox and Comcast Watchable.
