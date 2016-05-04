You could spend all day critiquing the media for the lack of compelling content created by and starring women. But why not put the kind of female-centric work you want to see out there in the world? That's the idea behind Refinery29's new slate of original content created by, for, and about powerful women.



R29 announced an exciting lineup of more than a dozen original video series. Creative young minds like America Ferrera and Kristen Stewart are among the collaborators on these new R29 Originals — focusing on everything from pop culture and sex to sports and global social issues, in both scripted and unscripted shows and shorts.