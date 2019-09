In case you're not familiar, an orbital is a bit like an industrial piercing . That is, it's one that uses two holes for one piece of jewelry. Perhaps it's the legwork required that has hindered the trend: It requires exact piercing placement to fit the jewelry properly. Plus, the angle of the holes really should line up, too, so it lays correctly and doesn't irritate the holes with slight redirection. It takes planning on your piercer's part and commitment to certain earrings on yours. Or, perhaps it's the less-expansive selection of jewelry that holds people back. Sure, you'll see an arrow or twisted bar industrial, but you rarely see many orbitals besides a classic circle. Until now.