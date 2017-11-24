Grey's Anatomy has been giving us all the twists and turns we've come to love about this show, and after 14 seasons on the air, it is not slowing down. We've seen apparitions of past beloved characters and the show has tackled the #MeToo movement. And now, there's a budding romance that is making some fans a bit, uh, uncomfortable. Move over, Game of Thrones, there's a new brother-sister couple in town.
Jackson and Maggie are stepsiblings, but seem to be catching the love bug. They may not be related by blood, but it's still enough to mildly squick out most of us. Actor James Pickens, Jr., who portrays Dr. Richard Webber (and Maggie's dad), spoke to TVLine about this odd pairing.
"Fans have to keep remembering that. They’re not blood-related, so there’s nothing incestuous about it," said Pickens, Jr. "It’s just that the dynamic is funny. It’s almost like double jeopardy or something." Double jeopardy is right: it just a place to feels very strange as an audience for us to go.
But the biggest question is, will they or won't they? Pickens, Jr. said "I don’t want to divulge, but I think they're setting it up to make a real hard left turn with this thing here."
Actress Kelly McCreary, who plays Maggie, agrees. "It’s a lot for her to digest. She and Jackson just met, really. They’re still getting to know each other."
Still, Jackson and Maggie deserve a shot of love. McCreary ponders what it would take for their relationship to truly blossom. "Historically, the most beloved relationships on Grey’s are the ones where the characters really challenge each other and push each other’s buttons, and they always come back to the love," she says. "Those are the relationships that people are the most invested in. So if Jackson and Maggie can find a way to help each other be the best people and doctors and, in Jackson’s case, parent, I think the audience will root for them."
We agree, even if we just have to keep reminding ourselves that they aren't really related.
