Jackson (Jesse Williams) invites the guys to see his midlife crisis yacht and drives them there in a beautiful paid-placement Lexus that I'll totally take if you guys are giving them away. I'm calling it now: This is going to involve a callback to two episodes ago when he had to take his name off of Meredith’s paper that's now getting all that attention. The whole day is one contest after another, and it turns out that one-upmanship is how dudes have emotional conversations. The one Jackson has been trying to get at is: Is Maggie his sister or can he ask her out? Warren (Jason George) lets out that he applied to a fire training program and is on the slowest step out of this show in history. JUST DO IT ALREADY.