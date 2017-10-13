The doctor has become the patient as Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) gets her brain tumor removed. Her sisters know, but Mrs. Shepard and the rest of the Shepard clan aren’t invited (“She didn’t come for my wedding, she doesn’t get to come for my tumor.”). Amelia spits instructions at everyone before the surgery, including the surprise reveal: Kepner (Sarah Drew) has her power of attorney. Is it just me or does Amelia looks very small, like now our perspective of her is changed? First time I tear up in this episode is when she tells everyone in her hospital room that she loves them. It’s gonna be one of those nights.
That tumor that Tom Koracick (Greg Germann) cuts out of her brain in a brief pause between verses of Jan & Dean’s “Fun Fun Fun” is massive. When she wakes up, Amelia can’t speak. Oh crap, indeed. My first thought: Kepner is fucked. I mean, Amelia too but she’s obviously going to come out of it.
Well, Webber (James Pickens Jr.) wanted to be the lead teacher at Grey Sloane, and boy did he get it. Meet the new interns, folks. At least two or three of them will stick around to become characters you need to give a crap about. Also on Webber’s plate: Catherine (Debbie Allen) is flirting with Koracick, who cannot stop being a dick, so...gross.
Megan Hunt (Abigail Spencer) is…still here. Is anyone else finding it finding it challenging to care about this storyline, especially as long as the show continues to ignore the giant conflict of interest in Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) doing her surgery and acting as her doctor? Now they want us to care about Jackson (Jesse Williams) not getting credit? Sigh.
Amelia talking to us through voiceover and being unable to speak and using her emotions and expressions to communicate, on the other hand, is so powerful. The second time I teared up in this episode is when Maggie (Kelly McCreary) strokes Amelia’s hand as a single tear falls down her face. STOP IT, GREY’S.
Amelia goes through speaking French and English, all the trappings of regaining her brain. And then, the show lets the bottom fall out: She doesn’t remember that Derek (Patrick Dempsey) is dead. This is cruel to the viewer on so many levels. First, we’ve all put Meredith through enough. Second, are they going to have to tell her AGAIN? Third, this show is trying to give me an ulcer. It turns out, she knows things after she’s told them and from there she spirals into wondering what other memories she’s lost. Koracick tests her by asking her to diagnose herself — and she ends up soothing herself by realizing it’s likely temporary. Ugh, this dick is winning me over. Until that "hot for teacher" comment...no, dude.
Riggs (Martin Henderson) has been calling Meredith, but not about getting back together — when she finally does take the call he’s at the American Embassy in Baghdad trying to get Megan’s kid back. Hero!
Maggie and Jackson continue to fail at flirting, so this will end in an off-duty bunk bed in like three episodes. While Weber and Catherine are bickering in the kitchen, the latter drops a bomb: His grandfather left him millions. Maggie’s suggestions on how he could spend it are classic. Who wouldn’t fall in love with her? More wine for Maggie!
Riggs and Meredith pull it off, getting Megan's kiddo across the border. So here's my question: is this a big gesture, intended to win Megan back, or a big goodbye intended to soften the blow of telling her he's in love with Mer?
The third time I cried during this episode was when DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) comforted Amelia into no longer searching for something to be wrong with her. DAMMIT GREY'S.
Catherine pointing out that Jackson and Maggie are, by marriage, brother and sister: way to kill the vibe.
Wait: So is Warren (Jason George) going to exit this show by divorcing Bailey (Chandra Wilson)? I'd like to make it clear right now that I object.
Wilson's (Camilla Luddington) whole storyline was foreshadowing the return of her abusive ex-husband, played by Matthew Morrison, which we all knew was coming.
Three cries and one bottle of cinnamon apple cider later, that's the show folks.
