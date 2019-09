Amelia goes through speaking French and English, all the trappings of regaining her brain. And then, the show lets the bottom fall out: She doesn’t remember that Derek (Patrick Dempsey) is dead . This is cruel to the viewer on so many levels. First, we’ve all put Meredith through enough . Second, are they going to have to tell her AGAIN? Third, this show is trying to give me an ulcer. It turns out, she knows things after she’s told them and from there she spirals into wondering what other memories she’s lost. Koracick tests her by asking her to diagnose herself — and she ends up soothing herself by realizing it’s likely temporary. Ugh, this dick is winning me over. Until that "hot for teacher" comment...no, dude.