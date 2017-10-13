The doctor has become the patient as Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) gets her brain tumor removed. Her sisters know, but Mrs. Shepard and the rest of the Shepard clan aren’t invited (“She didn’t come for my wedding, she doesn’t get to come for my tumor.”). Amelia spits instructions at everyone before the surgery, including the surprise reveal: Kepner (Sarah Drew) has her power of attorney. Is it just me or does Amelia looks very small, like now our perspective of her is changed? First time I tear up in this episode is when she tells everyone in her hospital room that she loves them. It’s gonna be one of those nights.