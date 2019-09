How could this happen, you ask? ME TOO. The woman was in prison, and her boyfriend suggested she smuggle a gun in with her. (Why a gun and not a cell phone? Because he’s not that smart…and neither is she.) She thought it wasn’t loaded and, to sum it up, “guess you forgot about the one in the chamber.” Genius. The only thing better is how the doctors discover it. Arizona (Jessica Capshaw), Maggie (Kelly McCreary), and Kepner (Sarah Drew) are treating her and running down the list of possible symptoms: Is she pregnant? Did she swallow drugs? NOPE, IT’S A GUN. That was not what GOOP meant to start when they mentioned those jade vagina eggs , but here we are. I’m going to need someone to walk me through the mechanics of how she fit a 10 lb. 8 oz. gun in there. Lady Deluca (Stefania Spampinato) has seen worse, and terms this a gungina, which I really hope does not catch on.