Felicity's haircut in the second season of the WB show is one of the most iconic hair transformations in TV history. The haircut been referenced in plenty of other shows. And almost two decades later, Keri Russell and her Felicity costars are still answering questions about it.
Scott Speedman, who was dating Russell offscreen at the time, in addition to playing onscreen love interest Ben, discussed the haircut during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday.
"We were actually dating at the time, and I'd been such a disaster of a boyfriend up until then," Speedman explained to Kimmel. "And I knew I had to put on a good show when I was going to see her new haircut. And I was like, Come on, man, you gotta bring it home. You gotta do it. And I got to work, and she turned around the corner, and my face sort of froze in a half panic, half smile situation... it was a chia head sort of vibe to it."
Russell herself interjected and agreed with Speedman's assessment that her character's haircut resembled a "chia pet." "But it grew into something great," Speedman added to redeem himself. It's sweet to see him being so honest now — even though it was a big change, he wanted to be supportive. (And if you're wondering what exactly being a "disaster of a boyfriend" entails, Speedman was coy when Kimmel pressed him for more details.)
The Kimmel appearance wasn't the only Felicity reunion this week, either. Speedman, along with the show's creators, J. J. Abrams and Matt Reeves, supported Russell by attending her Walk of Fame star's debut on Tuesday. Check out the Kimmel clip below.
