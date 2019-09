Felicity co-star and ex-boyfriend Scott Speedman (who played love interest Ben and dated Russell IRL) and series creators J. J. Abrams and Matt Reeves attended the landmark event, and even shared some sweet words with the crowd about the attention-shy 41-year-old. "Getting attention is not her strong suit," Abrams said in his speech, as reported by ET Online . "What she does so beautifully is become other people, and she does it in a way that most actors would only dream of being able to." He also commended the actress on a personal level. "She is one of the sweetest people, one of the most wonderful friends, mothers, co-workers that you could ever hope to know," the Lost creator said.