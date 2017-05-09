As for working alongside Russell on-set all day — and then going home together? "Awful, awful. The worst idea you could come up with. I broke all the rules! Fool here, fool," he joked. The Welsh actor said in all seriousness that he and his partner — who have a 1-year-old named Sam together — do their best to separate work from home, though it can be difficult. "You have to [leave it all on set], otherwise you go insane. You can't bring that amount of work home. We run lines begrudgingly, and that's the sum total of how much work we bring home," he explained. "It's great in many ways. It's also challenging, as anyone would I'm sure admit to work with your partner that intensely for that long. They have pros and cons, but you know it's short-lived." This is where the series' definite closure comes in. "It'll be six seasons and then it'll be done. So with that time-frame in mind, it's much easier."