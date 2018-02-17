Grey's Anatomy's Jeanine Mason, who plays surgical intern Sam Bello on the show, has been cast in the lead role in the CW's Roswell reboot. The question remains, how will she be written off the long-running medical drama?
The procedural has been on since 2005, so it comes as no surprise that many characters have come and gone through the doors of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital over the years. Mason joined Grey's Anatomy in season 14 as new intern Sam Bello who has a back and forth relationship with her ex Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) who also happens to be a new intern at the hospital. She has only been on the show this season, so we were only just starting to get to know her and her character's backstory. We did get to see a bit more of her in the spin-off series Grey's Anatomy: B-Team.
Grey's Anatomy spares no one when it comes to unexpected and heartbreaking deaths, especially the interns. They have died suddenly of subdural hematomas, they've been electrocuted, and they've died in plane crashes. Will they write Sam Bello out of the show in a similarly tragic fashion? One thing is for sure, they need to tie up the loose ends as far as her relationship with her former college flame before she leaves the show.
Her new role as biomedical engineer Liz Ortecho on Roswell sounds like it will be just as action-packed as her time as a surgical intern. Based on the book series Roswell High by Melinda Metz, Ortecho returns to her hometown of Roswell, NM to discover that her old high school crush is actually an alien with supernatural capabilities. She agrees to help keep his secret as they investigate his past.
While exactly when or how Mason will leave the show has not been announced yet, it could be anything from a personal matter causing her to leave the internship program to dying a dramatic death that no one saw coming. Given Grey's Anatomy's history, we wouldn't be surprised if it was the latter.
