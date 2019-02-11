It's been 14 years since Grey's Anatomy fans were first introduced to Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and at the rest of the crew at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, formerly known as Seattle Grace.
We've seen the talented surgeons through a hellish intern year, tough residencies, fellowships in various specialties, nerve-wracking solo surgeries, plane crashes, marriages, divorces, and plenty more obstacles. But despite all the drama and tears shed throughout the 15 seasons, viewers can always count on the characters to bless us with some truly steamy sex scenes. Seriously, if anyone knows how to fog up a TV screen (or an on-call room), it’s these medical mavens. Now, how they've all been able to get it on so often at work without getting fired is a whole other story. Nevertheless, it's safe to say these guys and gals are professionals when it comes to lovemaking.
From sweet and sensual, to passionate and fun, these hookups alone deserved Harper Avery awards.